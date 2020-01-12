Global  

‘Tanhaji’ box office collection day 2

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Tahnaji: The Unsung Warrior’ has been received well by the audience. The film released on Friday in 4000 screens and opened with a whopping figure of Rs 14.50 crore. Despite facing competition from Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Chhapaak’, the period drama has managed to make a mark at the box office.
