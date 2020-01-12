Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kriti Sanon to put on 15 kg for upcoming film Mimi?

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Kriti Sanon is one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood right now. The talented actress had a good 2019 with films like Housefull 4 and Panipat, and now, the actress is all set to start 2020 with another special film. In fact, Kriti will be undergoing a transformation for her upcoming film, Mimi.

We hear of actors...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kriti Sanon Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted outside Kwan Entertainment office [Video]Kriti Sanon Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted outside Kwan Entertainment office

Kriti Sanon Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted outside Kwan Entertainment office

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published

Kriti Sanon: Have completed 40 per cent shoot of 'Mimi' [Video]Kriti Sanon: Have completed 40 per cent shoot of 'Mimi'

Actress Kriti Sanon, who next will be seen playing a surrogate mother in "Mimi", has said that the makers of the film have completed 40 per cent shoot, and they will start the second schedule in..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kriti Sanon on gaining 15 kilos for Mimi: I have to in a way fight my metabolism

Besides Kriti Sanon, Mimi also features Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in key roles. Are you excited to watch Kriti in a never-seen-before avatar?
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this

Shivani38797678

🌿 RT @Spotboye: .@kritisanon introduced a new person to her family- a poodle! Her name seems to be inspired by the iconic ‘90s show #FRIENDS!… 1 minute ago

19000usman

USMAN RT @Bollyhungama: .@kritisanon to put on 15 kilos for #Mimi @MaddockFilms https://t.co/ANzzhDIOzM 1 minute ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE .@kritisanon introduced a new person to her family- a poodle! Her name seems to be inspired by the iconic ‘90s show… https://t.co/hlj0EWRZF4 5 minutes ago

BOWorldwide

Box Office Worldwide WHAT! #KritiSanon Gained 15 Kilos For #Mini And We Wonder How She Looks! @kritisanon https://t.co/e7y4miEMwR 13 minutes ago

JaduYeh

Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka https://t.co/S1uU2lG6Hb Mohit Suri's upcoming film, Malang is touted to be one of the most anticipated films of thi… https://t.co/Ytd3FJVZ7u 15 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com #ViralPictures: Fans can't contain their excitement as @kritisanon -#NupurSanon introduce '#PhoebeSanon' https://t.co/CCgB9Q2LbP 36 minutes ago

RohanSharma5275

Being Rohan Sharma RT @viralbollywood: EXCLUSIVE: #SalmanKhan to Romance #KritiSanon in #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali. 😍🔥😎 Full Details Inside... https://t.co/x75yP9… 40 minutes ago

Bollyhungama

Bollywood Hungama .@kritisanon to put on 15 kilos for #Mimi @MaddockFilms https://t.co/ANzzhDIOzM 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.