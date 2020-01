Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr. won't return to the Marvel Comics Universe (MCU) as Iron Man, aka Tony Stark. After all, didn't we see him sacrifice his life to help planet Earth overcome the might of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame?



Think again. Downey Jr. has just teased his fans in a recent interview, about the screen... 👓 View full article