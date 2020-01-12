Global  

Future + Lori Harvey Make It Official In New Kissing Footage: “Life Is Good”

SOHH Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Future + Lori Harvey Make It Official In New Kissing Footage: “Life Is Good”Atlanta rapper Future and Lori Harvey are confirming what the entire world already knew. The hip-hop couple have shared new footage of themselves looking beyond boo’d up in Jamaica. Big Facts: This weekend, Lori flooded her Instagram Story with bikini moments and a look at Future kissing her on the cheek in Jamaica. High-Key Details: […]

The post Future + Lori Harvey Make It Official In New Kissing Footage: “Life Is Good” appeared first on .
News video: New Music Friday: Selena Gomez Drops New Album Rare, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion and More | Billboard News

New Music Friday: Selena Gomez Drops New Album Rare, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion and More | Billboard News 01:31

 Selena Gomez drops her new album Rare, Normani teams up with Megan Thee Stallion for 'Birds of Prey' single and Drake and Future team up for 'Life Is Good.'

Future, Drake drops new collaborative track 'Life Is Good'

Washington D.C [USA], Jan 10 (ANI): Widely popular rappers Drake and Future, the duo who teamed-up earlier in 2015, have dropped a new collaborative track 'Life...
Sify

Lori Harvey Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Future During Her Birthday Trip

New year, new romance! Just last month, Lori Harvey and Future sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted getting cozy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbizTMZ.com

