Prince Harry, Prince William & Prince Charles Ordered to Talk Things Out by Queen Elizabeth (Report)

Sunday, 12 January 2020
Queen Elizabeth wants Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles to talk out Harry‘s wishes to step back from royal service with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle) following their surprising announcement. The Queen ordered a family summit to hash it out at her country home of Sandringham, Norfolk, on Monday (January [...]
News video: Queen calls for meeting to discuss Harry and Meghan's future

 A Palace source has said Queen Elizabeth II along with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry are to sit down at Sandringham on Monday.

Media gather at Sandringham before Harry and Meghan talks [Video]Media gather at Sandringham before Harry and Meghan talks

Media have begun to gather outside Sandringham ahead of Monday's (January 13th) meeting of senior members of the British royal family to discuss the future roles of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke an

Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated' [Video]Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'

Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'. On Jan. 8, Buckingham Palace responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise announcement that they were..

UK royals plan swift resolution of Prince Harry situation: royal source

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, her eldest son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William have directed teams to find workable solutions to the desire of Prince Harry...
Reuters Also reported by •Japan Today

New year, new headache for queen with Harry and Meghan rift

New year, new headache for queen with Harry and Meghan riftLONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II ended 2019 with a public plea for global harmony after a rocky year. She’s starting 2020 trying to heal disharmony within...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesTMZ.comE! Online

