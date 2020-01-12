Global  

Salma Hayek reveals her unpleasant encounter with a monkey

Sify Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 12 (ANI): Salma Hayek recently opened up about a vicious monkey attack she faced back in 2002 while filming for a movie.
Salma Hayek Reveals She Was 'Severely Injured' by a Monkey

Salma Hayek suffered some pretty bad injuries from a monkey – her co-star in 2002′s Frida! The 53-year-old Grown Ups actress opened up about the incident in...
Just Jared


