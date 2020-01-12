Bruce Springsteen Confirms Five New Vinyl Releases Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It's a treasure trove for fans...



*Bruce Springsteen* is set to give five of his albums new vinyl pressings next month.



The drop on February 21st features five 21st century selections, with each one given the first vinyl run since their initial release.



It's been a long time coming, too - the run features Springsteen's lauded post 9/11 meditation on healing 'The Rising' from 2002.



Elsewhere, fans can find the austere 2005 full length 'Devils & Dust', alongside two live albums: 'Live In New York City' (2001) and 'Live In Dublin' (2007).



Alongside this, fans can pick up a new vinyl pressing of '18 Tracks' (1999) - a selection from the 'Tracks' box set featuring 18 rarities.



