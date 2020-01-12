Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bruce Springsteen Confirms Five New Vinyl Releases

Clash Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Bruce Springsteen Confirms Five New Vinyl ReleasesIt's a treasure trove for fans...

*Bruce Springsteen* is set to give five of his albums new vinyl pressings next month.

The drop on February 21st features five 21st century selections, with each one given the first vinyl run since their initial release.

It's been a long time coming, too - the run features Springsteen's lauded post 9/11 meditation on healing 'The Rising' from 2002.

Elsewhere, fans can find the austere 2005 full length 'Devils & Dust', alongside two live albums: 'Live In New York City' (2001) and 'Live In Dublin' (2007).

Alongside this, fans can pick up a new vinyl pressing of '18 Tracks' (1999) - a selection from the 'Tracks' box set featuring 18 rarities.

Pre-order all five Springsteen titles on vinyl here: *https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/Vinyl-LPs*
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ClashMagazine

CLASH Bruce Springsteen is bringing five excellent albums back to vinyl... https://t.co/RziBo3GpKL https://t.co/dxSbsEw8vG 27 minutes ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH Bruce Springsteen confirms five - count 'em - albums will be hitting vinyl next month; a treasure trove, it include… https://t.co/r3pP0zlQa5 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.