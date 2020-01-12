Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

DefSec Mark Esper: Iran ‘Probably’ Planned to Attack U.S. Embassies, but I ‘Didn’t See’ Evidence of Threats to Four

Mediaite Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Secretary of Defense *Mark Esper* says he "didn't see" any evidence to back up President *Donald Trump's* claim that Iran was planning an "imminent" attack on multiple U.S. embassies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Esper: 'I didn't see' specific Iranian threat to U.S. embassies

Esper: 'I didn't see' specific Iranian threat to U.S. embassies 01:54

 U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see a specific Iranian plot to attack American embassies in Baghdad or elsewhere before the administration decided to kill an Iranian military commander, and Democratic lawmakers criticized the administration for ordering the airstrike....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Defense Secretary Mark Esper Admits To Not Seeing Specific Evidence Regarding Qassem Soleimani [Video]Defense Secretary Mark Esper Admits To Not Seeing Specific Evidence Regarding Qassem Soleimani

President Donald Trump claimed there was a threat on multiple embassies. He reacted to that threat by ordering the killing of former Iraninan Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

President Trump: At least 4 embassies faced threats [Video]President Trump: At least 4 embassies faced threats

President Trump says Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was plotting attacks on at least 4 U.S. embassies.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran launched 16 missiles from 3 locations: US defence secy

Washington, Jan 9 (IANS) US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said Iran launched 16 short-range ballistic missiles from three locations within Iran in Tuesday's...
Sify Also reported by •RTTNews

Pentagon chief says no specific evidence Iran was plotting to attack four U.S. embassies

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see specific evidence from intelligence officials that Iran was planning to attack four U.S....
Reuters


Tweets about this

KathleenChave13

Kathleen Chavez, Mrs RT @ExportedFromMI: Word salad “I didn’t see (a tangible threat) with regard to four embassies,” Esper answered. “What I’m saying is I shar… 15 minutes ago

dwjouski

dwjouski RT @Mediaite: DefSec Mark Esper: Iran ‘Probably’ Planned to Attack U.S. Embassies, but I ‘Didn’t See’ Evidence of Threats to Four https://t… 1 hour ago

stopGOPplunder

🍀Fagan-Luna #Im🍑edTheMFer #GOPComplicity 🇺🇸 DefSec Mark Esper: Iran ‘Probably’ Planned to Attack U.S. Embassies, but I ‘Didn’t See’ Evidence of Threats to Four… https://t.co/JLLp45Gg2n 2 hours ago

MarionThorpe

Dr. Marion Thorpe https://t.co/VkQSmcqyWH #Secretary of #Defense #MarkEsper says he “didn’t see” any evidence to back up #President … https://t.co/IQF5YV9I5V 2 hours ago

thereal_pat13

Pat RT @L3Always: DefSec Mark Esper: Iran ‘Probably’ Planned to Attack U.S. Embassies, but I ‘Didn’t See’ Evidence of Threats to Four https://t… 3 hours ago

L3Always

🌊Live Love Laugh🌊 DefSec Mark Esper: Iran ‘Probably’ Planned to Attack U.S. Embassies, but I ‘Didn’t See’ Evidence of Threats to Four… https://t.co/1rW0Q9jwMi 3 hours ago

dk_adams

Don Adams DefSec Mark Esper: Iran ‘Probably’ Planned to Attack U.S. Embassies, but I ‘Didn’t See’ Evidence of Threats to Four… https://t.co/pxO9XmodDW 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.