Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sunday Profile: Kim Novak

CBS News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Now on the cusp of turning 87, Kim Novak is still finding herself. The star of such classics as Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo," "Picnic," and "Bell, Book and Candle," the actress turned her back on Hollywood in the 1960s and has since pursued artwork and a love of animals. Mo Rocca reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Drops Yet Another 'Sunday Service' Album [Video]Kanye West Drops Yet Another 'Sunday Service' Album

Kanye West dropped his tenth studio album, "Jesus is Born," on Christmas Day, just two months after his first "Sunday Service" release. West topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid hip-hop artists this..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published

Kim Kardashian West credits being robbed on giving her a new outlook [Video]Kim Kardashian West credits being robbed on giving her a new outlook

Kim Kardashian West credits being robbed on giving her a new outlook She was robbed at gunpoint in October 2016 in Paris and believes the whole ordeal encouraged her to shun her old life and focus on..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.