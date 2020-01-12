Global  

Jeffree Star Shuts Down Media Speculation About Ex Nathan Schwandt After Announcing Split

Just Jared Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Jeffree Star is calling out “lies.” The Jeffree Star Cosmetics mogul spoke out after announcing via YouTube that he and boyfriend Nathan Schwandt broke up after five years together in a series of tweets on Saturday (January 11). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeffree Star “I’ve been in Orange County all day visiting [...]
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeffree Star Boyfriend Nathan Deletes Social Media Amid Break Up Claims

Jeffree Star Boyfriend Nathan Deletes Social Media Amid Break Up Claims 04:24

 David Dobrik reacts to Tana dating rumors. Jeffree Star sparks break up rumors. Plus - Boxing.

Recent related videos from verified sources

How Jeffree Star Made a Comeback this Decade [Video]How Jeffree Star Made a Comeback this Decade

Even before the Shane Dawson collaboration, Jeffree Star is no stranger to hiding the truth about his past and how his transformation these past few years shaped his beauty career. The ugly side of..

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 03:32Published

James Charles Feud Could've 'Thrown A Million Accusations' [Video]James Charles Feud Could've 'Thrown A Million Accusations'

James Charles opened up about internet fame and cancel culture in a Paper Magazine feature titled "James Charles: Sisterhood Is Stronger Than Subscribers." Charles also addressed his public feud with..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why Fans Thank Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt Split After 5 Years Together

Trouble in paradise? Makeup and YouTube superstar Jeffree Star has fans concerned about his future with boyfriend Nathan Schwandt after recent tour cancelations...
E! Online

Jeffree Star Confirms Split from Nathan Schwandt in Emotional YouTube Video

Jeffree Star is speaking out to confirm that he and longtime partner Nathan Schwandt have split after five years together. Fans expressed their concern this week...
Just Jared

LindsayInTheSky

Lindsay RT @JustJared: Jeffree Star shuts down speculation about ex-boyfriend Nate after announcing their split: https://t.co/5S2hgZwKFd 26 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Jeffree Star shuts down speculation about ex-boyfriend Nate after announcing their split: https://t.co/5S2hgZwKFd 1 hour ago

iJuanJoseArcila

juan no one: first 2 weeks of 2020: sike *trump almost starts ww3, australia on fire, snow in dallas, airplane shuts do… https://t.co/L1TOcLwUf0 18 hours ago

