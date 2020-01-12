Leonardo DiCaprio, Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Attend Sebastian Maniscalco Stand-Up Show at The Forum
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Leonardo DiCaprio, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are enjoying a comedy show! The stars were all in attendance at Sebastian Maniscalco‘s show, Sebastian Maniscalco: You Bother Me, at The Forum on Saturday night (January 11) in Inglewood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio Jesse Williams and The Weeknd were also seen [...]
