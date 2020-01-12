Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Olivia Culpo's Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Helps Her Get Her Skin Tight Leather Pants On!

Just Jared Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Olivia Culpo‘s boyfriend, NFL star running back Christian McCaffrey, had to help her pull up her leather pants before their night out! “Leather pants should come with a human to help put them on. This was after I ripped the belt loop trying to pull them up myself,” Olivia posted in a video series on [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Buyer Spends $243K On Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease Jacket' Just To Give It Back To Her [Video]A Buyer Spends $243K On Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease Jacket' Just To Give It Back To Her

Your leather jacket is the one that I want.....to give back to you? Olivia Newton-John's jacket from the musical 'Grease' is so iconic that an anonymous buyer paid $243k just to give it back to her!..

Credit: Fox TV - Dish Nation     Duration: 00:33Published

A Holiday Boyfriend Movie [Video]A Holiday Boyfriend Movie

A Holiday Boyfriend Movie Trailer (2019) It's only twelve days before Christmas and Katie has just been dumped! Which means, she'll be going home alone for Christmas this year. But as she trudges up..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:36Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.