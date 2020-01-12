Global  

Hailee Steinfeld Celebrates Privé Revaux's Retail Expansion at America's Best

Just Jared Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Hailee Steinfeld celebrates the launch of Privé Revaux’s massive retail expansion into all America’s Best locations at an in-store event on Saturday (January 11) in Glendale, New York. The 23-year-old entertainer is one of the brand’s visionaries and helps with designs and marketing for the sunglasses. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailee Steinfeld [...]
