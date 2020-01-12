Global  

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin Sits Front Row at Salvatore Ferragamo Fashion Show

Just Jared Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Evan Mock sit in the front row at the Salvatore Ferragamo fashion show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on Sunday (January 12) in Milan, Italy. The 22-year-old actor and the pro skateboarder posed for multiple photos together at the event. Hero also met up with James Ferragamo at the fashion [...]
