Hero Fiennes-Tiffin Sits Front Row at Salvatore Ferragamo Fashion Show

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Evan Mock sit in the front row at the Salvatore Ferragamo fashion show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on Sunday (January 12) in Milan, Italy. The 22-year-old actor and the pro skateboarder posed for multiple photos together at the event. Hero also met up with James Ferragamo at the fashion [...] 👓 View full article

