Trump Takes Notice of ‘Crazy’ Bernie Sanders Rising in Polls: ‘What Does This All Mean?’

Mediaite Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
*Bernie Sanders* has been making some polling gains recently, and just last week topped a new poll in Iowa. With momentum going in his direction, Team Trump is taking notice. The president today tweeted that "Crazy Bernie" is "surging in the polls."
News video: Sanders leads; Warren, Buttigieg, Biden chasing in Iowa poll

 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has taken a narrow lead among Democratic presidential candidates in the important early-voting state of Iowa in a tight battle with three rivals, a poll released by the state's largest newspaper showed on Friday. Jonah Green has more.

Democrats worry over favorite candidates ability to beat Trump [Video]Democrats worry over favorite candidates ability to beat Trump

A woman campaigning for Elizabeth Warren said voters are worried she may not draw enough support. According to Reuters, this reason causes fear among voters “to vote for who they like the best.”..

Democrats Worry Over Favorite Candidates Ability To Beat Trump [Video]Democrats Worry Over Favorite Candidates Ability To Beat Trump

A woman campaigning for Elizabeth Warren said voters are worried she may not draw enough support. According to Reuters, this reason causes fear among voters “to vote for who they like the best.”..

Rising in the polls, Sanders takes jabs from Trump, Warren

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Bernie Sanders found himself on the receiving end of attacks from both President Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren on Sunday, a...
