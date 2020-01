Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Sofia Richie and Barbie Ferreira strike poses while attending a celebration of the new Estée Lauder Act IV capsule makeup collection on Friday (January 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The event was thrown by Violet Grey‘s Cassandra Grey to honor Danielle Lauder, an aspiring actress and the great-granddaughter of Estée Lauder. More celebs in attendance [...] 👓 View full article