Josh Hartnett Clarifies Which Superhero Role He Actually Turned Down Between Spider-Man, Superman & Batman

Josh Hartnett is clarifying the reports that he turned down three big superhero roles: Spider-Man (eventually played by Tobey Maguire), Batman (Christian Bale) and Superman (Brandon Routh). “I didn’t turn down Spider-Man. I don’t know where that came from. I’d only turned down Superman as a straight-up offer,” Josh told Variety. “But I was, at [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Worst Supervillain Introductions These are the top 10 worst supervillain introductions. The only thing worse than their evil schemes are their terrible entrances. For this list, we're looking at the times where supervillains failed to.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:57Published 2 weeks ago Superman Red Son movie Superman Red Son movie trailer HD What if the Man of Steel was raised behind the Iron Curtain? So begins DC’s acclaimed Elseworlds story, Superman: Red Son, the next entry in the popular series of.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 01:44Published on December 18, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this Theo Raeken #RP RT @JustJared: Josh Hartnett is finally clarifying which superhero role he was offered (and turned down) between Spider-Man, Superman, and… 2 hours ago JustJared.com Josh Hartnett is finally clarifying which superhero role he was offered (and turned down) between Spider-Man, Super… https://t.co/09fWxYwVNX 2 hours ago