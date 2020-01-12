Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Adam Lambert, Queen & More to Perform at Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert

Billboard.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Adam Lambert and Queen are among the acts who will perform at Fire Fight Australia to raise money for national bushfire relief. The concert,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims

Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims 00:47

 Queen guitarist Brian May is considering an offer to perform at a Live Aid-style benefit concert for the victims of the Australian bushfires.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia Urges Nearly 250,000 to Evacuate Due to Massive Bushfires [Video]Australia Urges Nearly 250,000 to Evacuate Due to Massive Bushfires

Australia Urges Nearly 250,000 to Evacuate Due to Massive Bushfires. Emergency messages were sent to more than 240,000 people informing them to leave their homes. High winds are expected to move..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:56Published

8 celebrities who have donated to fight Australia’s wildfires [Video]8 celebrities who have donated to fight Australia’s wildfires

Wildfires continue to rage across Australia, having scorched more than 12 million acres of land since September.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen + Adam Lambert tipped to play Australia bushfires benefit concert


ContactMusic

Celeste Barber to host Fire Fight concert with Queen, KD Lang and Olivia Newton John

Barber will be the glue that holds acts from Olivia Newton-John and Alice Cooper to Amy Shark and Queen together.
Brisbane Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FDNY1810

Michael Dewan RT @mitchlafon: FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA - Concert For National Bushfire Relief Sunday February 16th Anz Stadium, Sydney. With Queen & Adam… 1 minute ago

GlambertAussie

AussieGlambert RT @ScorpioBert: Adam Lambert, Queen & More to Perform at Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert https://t.co/eB8hdoSKiZ via @billboard DL ht… 3 minutes ago

kagura_213

かぐら🐥 RT @sunriseon7: Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, k.d. lang and a bevvy of Aussie acts have all been announced as performers at a huge bu… 4 minutes ago

devenlane

Adam Lambert Media RT @hooplamagnet: Adam Lambert, Queen & More to Perform at Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert https://t.co/BzotpqVrDb via @billboard 4 minutes ago

LucyGT

You are The Light!✨ RT @Music_News_US: Adam Lambert, Queen & More to Perform at Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert #Music https://t.co/jytt5BSnD3 https://t.c… 5 minutes ago

hooplamagnet

Hoopla Magnet Adam Lambert, Queen & More to Perform at Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert https://t.co/BzotpqVrDb via @billboard 6 minutes ago

ScorpioBert

EscorpioVelvet ;) 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 Adam Lambert, Queen & More to Perform at Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert https://t.co/eB8hdoSKiZ via… https://t.co/Rc1r7cJaUH 7 minutes ago

eve123456

Eve RT @TheTodayShow: Queen and Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John, John Farnham and MORE are banding together for the huge Fire Fi… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.