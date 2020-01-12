Michael Dewan RT @mitchlafon: FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA - Concert For National Bushfire Relief Sunday February 16th Anz Stadium, Sydney. With Queen & Adam… 1 minute ago

AussieGlambert RT @ScorpioBert: Adam Lambert, Queen & More to Perform at Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert https://t.co/eB8hdoSKiZ via @billboard DL ht… 3 minutes ago

かぐら🐥 RT @sunriseon7: Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, k.d. lang and a bevvy of Aussie acts have all been announced as performers at a huge bu… 4 minutes ago

Adam Lambert Media RT @hooplamagnet: Adam Lambert, Queen & More to Perform at Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert https://t.co/BzotpqVrDb via @billboard 4 minutes ago

You are The Light!✨ RT @Music_News_US: Adam Lambert, Queen & More to Perform at Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert #Music https://t.co/jytt5BSnD3 https://t.c… 5 minutes ago

Hoopla Magnet Adam Lambert, Queen & More to Perform at Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert https://t.co/BzotpqVrDb via @billboard 6 minutes ago

EscorpioVelvet ;) 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 Adam Lambert, Queen & More to Perform at Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert https://t.co/eB8hdoSKiZ via… https://t.co/Rc1r7cJaUH 7 minutes ago