Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Anne Hathaway Glows in Gold at Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Anne Hathaway glitters in a plunging gown at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards! The 37-year-old The Hustle actress took the stage to present the award for Best Actor to Joaquin Phoenix (for Joker) on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anne Hathaway Anne [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Red Carpet at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards 01:23

 Red Carpet at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards Lupita Nyong'o Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson Joey King Laura Dern Awkwafina Jennifer Lopez Anne Hathaway Zendaya Nicole Kidman Mandy Moore J. B. Smoove and Shahidah Omar Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy Kristen Bell Caleb McLaughlin Olivia Wilde Lucy...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Renee Zellweger praised Judy Garland after Critics' Choice awards win [Video]Renee Zellweger praised Judy Garland after Critics' Choice awards win

'Judy' actress Renee Zellweger heaped praise on Judy Garland's "legacy" as she picked up the Critics' Choice Award for bets actress.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59Published

2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Highlights [Video]2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Highlights

ET Canada’s Keshia Chante takes you on the red carpet at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, where she got the scoop on the amazing interaction between Dan Levy and Nicole Kidman from the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt Wins at Critics' Choice Awards 2020, Quentin Tarantino Accepts on His Behalf

Brad Pitt picked up an award at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, but he wasn’t there so Quentin Tarantino accepted on his behalf! The director went up on...
Just Jared

Jennifer Lopez Goes With Sleek Sparkle for the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet

Champagne, anyone? The Critics' Choice Award will be pouring plenty throughout its ceremony on Sunday night (Jan. 12), but Jennifer Lopez has got...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.