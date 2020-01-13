Anne Hathaway Glows in Gold at Critics' Choice Awards 2020
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Anne Hathaway glitters in a plunging gown at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards! The 37-year-old The Hustle actress took the stage to present the award for Best Actor to Joaquin Phoenix (for Joker) on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anne Hathaway Anne [...]
