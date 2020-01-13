Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor at Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix is getting red carpet support from his big sister, Rain – and winning big! The 45-year-old Joker actor and the 47-year-old actress and musician were both in attendance at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Joaquin Phoenix thanks mum in Critics' Choice Awards speech for Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix thanks mum in Critics' Choice Awards speech for Best Actor 01:15

 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix' paid tribute to his social activist mother Arlyn Phoenix during his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (12.01.20).

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cozumel, Mexico: 2020 Readers Choice Winner [Video]Cozumel, Mexico: 2020 Readers Choice Winner

The Mexican Caribbean earned 11 total 2020 readers choice awards by scuba diving magazine readers, including top honors for best overall and advanced diving.Readers Choice, Readers Choice Awards,..

Credit: Sport Diver Magazine     Duration: 00:59Published

Renee Zellweger praised Judy Garland after Critics' Choice awards win [Video]Renee Zellweger praised Judy Garland after Critics' Choice awards win

'Judy' actress Renee Zellweger heaped praise on Judy Garland's "legacy" as she picked up the Critics' Choice Award for bets actress.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor in Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Washington D.C. (USA) Jan 13 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix after taking globes home earlier this week, has bagged another prestigious award of the best actor for his...
Sify

Joaquin Phoenix thanks mom in Critics' Choice Awards speech for Best Actor


ContactMusic

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaniCerrillo96

Daniel RT @FilmstoFilms_: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama for #Joker #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/4rBLCLSycr 16 minutes ago

ThatShelf

That Shelf RT @cinemablogrpher: Pointing out that if Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor, we'll have two actors who've won Oscars for playing Joker while… 1 hour ago

cinemablogrpher

Pat Mullen Pointing out that if Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor, we'll have two actors who've won Oscars for playing Joker whi… https://t.co/s4HaHWZpQb 1 hour ago

barbaraholguin9

Barbara Holguin I’m so excited about the Oscars! There are excellent movies nominated this year that must be recognized. I hope Joa… https://t.co/aSGVprsS1f 19 hours ago

trayNTP

CNN & MSNBC are Propaganda Outlets #OscarsPredictions: A thread of Shoulds, Probablies, and Should Nots. BEST ACTOR ANTONIO BANDERAS Pain and Glory… https://t.co/fl0A0NJRv2 21 hours ago

schuckster

Dylan Schuck When Joaquin Phoenix inevitably wins best Actor this year, it'll be the second time in Oscar history that two peopl… https://t.co/xEcNP7y4Ws 23 hours ago

Quelsssss

Raquel RT @jokercents: to see joker nominated for all these awards just makes me feel so fucking proud. i wish we could all re live it over again… 1 day ago

ronniehowlett3

ronnie cassol RT @LisethFelicia: @FilmstoFilms_ You mean the woke people, the toxic feminists, and some jealous marvel fans here on twitter 😂 Anway, oth… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.