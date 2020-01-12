Global  

Rachel Brosnahan & 'Maisel' Cast Step Out for Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

Just Jared Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Rachel Brosnahan hits the blue carpet at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The 29-year-old actress was joined at the event by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-stars Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, Kevin Pollak, and creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. [...]
Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards!

Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards! 04:47

 It's not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn't in his usual spot in the studio. He joins us from out in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice...

