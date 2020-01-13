Global  

Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Zendaya Goes Daring, Billy Porter Stuns in Gown on Blue Carpet

AceShowbiz Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
While the 'Euphoria' actress shows off her fit figure in a fuchsia breastplate with a matching skit, the 'Pose' star looks stunning in a pastel green Hogan McLaughlin dress.
