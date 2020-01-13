Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Christine Baranski & Audra McDonald Bring 'The Good Fight' To Critics Choice Awards 2020

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Christine Baranski looks so elegant while arriving for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The 67-year-old Good Fight actress is up for Best Drama Actress at the award show tonight for her role as Diane Lockhart. Christine‘s co-star Audra McDonald, who was nominated for [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Lucy Hale At The Critics' Choice Awards

Lucy Hale At The Critics' Choice Awards 01:00

 A presenter at the Critics' Choice Awards, Lucy Hale says she's her own best - and worst - critic.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taye Diggs Channels His Nervous Energy [Video]Taye Diggs Channels His Nervous Energy

Critics' Choice Awards host Taye Diggs says he's nervous ahead of his hosting gig but is incredibly excited to celebrate Eddie Murphy who is being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:07Published

Nico Santos Talks Critics' Choice Nomination [Video]Nico Santos Talks Critics' Choice Nomination

"Superstore" and "Crazy Rich Asians" star Nico Santos say he feels like it's a fluke to be nominated for a Critics' Choice Award two years in a row. Plus, he shares his excitement to see his friends..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'The Irishman' Cast Wins for Best Acting Ensemble at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino appear on stage together to accept an award at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in...
Just Jared

Kate Beckinsale Cuts Off Announcer During 'Avengers: Endgame' Win at Critics Choice Awards 2020!

Kate Beckinsale takes the stage to present the Best Action Movie award at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.