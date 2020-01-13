Global  

Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge & Andrew Scott Win at Critics Choice Awards 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott both won big at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The Fleabag co-stars both earned awards for their work on the hit TV show. Also seen on the red carpet that evening was there co-star Brett Gelman. The show [...]
News video: Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards!

Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards! 04:48

 It’s not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn’t in his usual spot in the studio. He joins us from out in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice...

