'Pose' Nominees Billy Porter & MJ Rodriguez Attend Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez are looking chic! The Pose co-stars were both in attendance at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billy Porter Billy was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series, while MJ was [...]
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Best Looks at the Critics' Choice Awards (2020)

Top 10 Best Looks at the Critics' Choice Awards (2020) 07:58

 These are the BEST red carpet looks from the 2020 Critics Choice Awards! That's right, it’s time to critique Hollywood’s best-dressed. For this list, we’re taking a look at the stars who stunned us the most at the 25th Critics' Choice Awards, from Florence Pugh's shimmering Prada dress, to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Renee Zellweger praised Judy Garland after Critics' Choice awards win [Video]Renee Zellweger praised Judy Garland after Critics' Choice awards win

'Judy' actress Renee Zellweger heaped praise on Judy Garland's "legacy" as she picked up the Critics' Choice Award for bets actress.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59Published

2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Highlights [Video]2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Highlights

ET Canada’s Keshia Chante takes you on the red carpet at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, where she got the scoop on the amazing interaction between Dan Levy and Nicole Kidman from the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Zendaya Goes Daring, Billy Porter Stuns in Gown on Blue Carpet

While the 'Euphoria' actress shows off her fit figure in a fuchsia breastplate with a matching skit, the 'Pose' star looks stunning in a pastel green Hogan...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •USATODAY.comE! OnlineJust Jared

Billy Porter, Lucy Hale and More Stun in Minty Green Outfits at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Making a state-mint! The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards have officially kicked off, and Hollywood's latest and greatest are gracing the red carpet in fiery...
E! Online

