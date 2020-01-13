'Pose' Nominees Billy Porter & MJ Rodriguez Attend Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Monday, 13 January 2020 () Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez are looking chic! The Pose co-stars were both in attendance at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billy Porter Billy was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series, while MJ was [...]
These are the BEST red carpet looks from the 2020 Critics Choice Awards! That's right, it’s time to critique Hollywood’s best-dressed. For this list, we’re taking a look at the stars who stunned us the most at the 25th Critics' Choice Awards, from Florence Pugh's shimmering Prada dress, to...
While the 'Euphoria' actress shows off her fit figure in a fuchsia breastplate with a matching skit, the 'Pose' star looks stunning in a pastel green Hogan... AceShowbiz Also reported by •USATODAY.com •E! Online •Just Jared