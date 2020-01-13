'Pose' Nominees Billy Porter & MJ Rodriguez Attend Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez are looking chic! The Pose co-stars were both in attendance at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billy Porter Billy was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series, while MJ was [...] 👓 View full article

