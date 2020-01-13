Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Christina Applegate Joins 'GLOW' Stars Alison Brie & Betty Gilpin at Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Christina Applegate, Alison Brie, and Betty Gilpin slay the red carpet as they arrive at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Christina and Alison are both nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series while Betty is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards!

Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards! 04:47

 It’s not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn’t in his usual spot in the studio. He joins us from out in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards! [Video]Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards!

It’s not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn’t in his usual spot in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:48Published

Brie Larson thrilled to make Google's Top 10 red carpet searches list [Video]Brie Larson thrilled to make Google's Top 10 red carpet searches list

Brie Larson has won countless acting awards but she's really thrilled to end 2019 as one of Google's Top 10 most-searched red carpet stars.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Worst-dressed stars from Zendaya to Kristen Bell

Who missed the mark at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday? The night before Oscar nominations, stars got bogged down by massive sleeves on the carpet.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared

Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge & Andrew Scott Win at Critics Choice Awards 2020!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott both won big at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.