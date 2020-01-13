Global  

Margaret Qualley & Dean-Charles Chapman Hit Critics' Choice Awards 2020 Blue Carpet

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Margaret Qualley and Dean-Charles Chapman step out for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards! The 25-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress and the 22-year-old 1917 actor attended the event held on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margaret Qualley Margaret is nominated [...]
News video: Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards!

 It’s not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn’t in his usual spot in the studio. He joins us from out in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice...

