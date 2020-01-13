Global  

Awkwafina Joins Her 'The Farewell' Co-Stars at Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Awkwafina steps out in style at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The 31-year-old actress was joined at the event by her The Farewell co-stars Shuzhen Zhao and Tzi Ma. The Farewell is up for several awards including Best Comedy and Best Actress for [...]
News video: Stars arrive for Critics' Choice Awards on eve of Oscar noms announcement

Stars arrive for Critics' Choice Awards on eve of Oscar noms announcement 02:04

 Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Saoirse Ronan, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lupita Nyong'o and "The Farewell" director Lulu Wang just some of the stars out in Santa Monica.

