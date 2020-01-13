Awkwafina Joins Her 'The Farewell' Co-Stars at Critics' Choice Awards 2020
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Awkwafina steps out in style at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The 31-year-old actress was joined at the event by her The Farewell co-stars Shuzhen Zhao and Tzi Ma. The Farewell is up for several awards including Best Comedy and Best Actress for [...]
Awards season is in full effect! With the 2020 Golden Globes behind us, now it's time for Hollywood's latest and greatest to grace the 2020 Critics' Choice...