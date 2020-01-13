Andrew Scott & Alex Borstein Are Matching in Red While Accepting Together at Critics' Choice Awards 2020
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Alex Borstein and Andrew Scott appear on stage together to accept their awards at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The two actors won the awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, which were [...]
A nominee for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", Alex Borstein brought her dad along to the Critics' Choice Awards. Her doting dad tells ET Canada's Keshia Chante that sometimes his daughter has too big of a "potty mouth".