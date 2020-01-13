Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Rap crooner Tory Lanez is out here showing there’s some amazing hip-hop artwork needing serious attention. On Sunday, Tory hit up Instagram to deliver a major look at a painting featuring some of the biggest fallen rap artists including Mac Miller, XXXTentacion, Juice WRLD, A$AP Yams and more. Look and comment below!



The post Look: Tory Lanez Shares Incredible Artwork Of Mac Miller, Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion, Nipsey Hussle + More All United appeared first on . Rap crooner Tory Lanez is out here showing there’s some amazing hip-hop artwork needing serious attention. On Sunday, Tory hit up Instagram to deliver a major look at a painting featuring some of the biggest fallen rap artists including Mac Miller, XXXTentacion, Juice WRLD, A$AP Yams and more. Look and comment below!The post Look: Tory Lanez Shares Incredible Artwork Of Mac Miller, Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion, Nipsey Hussle + More All United appeared first on . 👓 View full article

