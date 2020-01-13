Global  

Sanders Camp Releases Archival Video of Joe Biden Praising ‘Bold Leader’ George Bush Months Into Iraq War: ‘I and Many Others Will Support Him’

Monday, 13 January 2020
On Sunday, Bernie Sanders’ campaign speechwriter released an archival, C-Span video from July 2003 showing then-Senator Joe Biden praising then-President George Bush as “popular” and a “bold leader” and pledging to support the Iraq War effort. The video of Biden, taken at a Brookings Institute talk several months into the Iraq War, comes amid recent attempts by […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders Calls Out Biden’s Record on Iraq War, Medicare, NAFTA: He Won’t Drive ‘Energy and Excitement’ Necessary to Beat Trump

*Bernie Sanders* called out his 2020 Democratic rival *Joe Biden* on CNN's AC360, saying the former vice president's record of supporting the Iraq War, cuts to...
Mediaite

Sanders campaign assails Biden over Iraq war vote

“It is appalling that after 18 years Joe Biden still refuses to admit he was dead wrong on the Iraq War, the worst foreign policy blunder in modern American...
Politico

