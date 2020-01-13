Sanders Camp Releases Archival Video of Joe Biden Praising ‘Bold Leader’ George Bush Months Into Iraq War: ‘I and Many Others Will Support Him’
Monday, 13 January 2020 () On Sunday, Bernie Sanders’ campaign speechwriter released an archival, C-Span video from July 2003 showing then-Senator Joe Biden praising then-President George Bush as “popular” and a “bold leader” and pledging to support the Iraq War effort. The video of Biden, taken at a Brookings Institute talk several months into the Iraq War, comes amid recent attempts by […]