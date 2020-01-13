Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez Inspired 'Fleabag' During Critics' Choice Speech

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Fleabag was a big winner at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards and star/creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed something interesting during a speech! The 34-year-old actress revealed the inspiration for the show’s second season while accepting Best Comedy Series at the event on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Phoebe said that [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost her award! [Video]Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost her award!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge lost her award! The writer-and-actress was celebrating her two Golden Globe wins at Amazon's afterparty in Los Angeles and was letting people get their picture taken with her..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:07Published

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Road to the Golden Globes: Inside Her Breakout Year | THR News [Video]Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Road to the Golden Globes: Inside Her Breakout Year | THR News

Take a journey back into Phoebe Waller-Bridge's breakout year.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez Inspired Fleabag at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Don't be fooled by the awards that she's got! Phoebe Waller-Bridge just gave one of the most memorable acceptance speeches at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on...
E! Online Also reported by •USATODAY.comJust JaredBillboard.comSify

Fleabag wins Best Comedy Television Series award at Golden Globes 2020

Bringing its total award tally to two, 'Fleabag' won the award for the best television series in comedy genre at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Just JaredSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TalkinToU

TalkinToU RT @enews: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez Inspired Fleabag at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards https://t.co/vY1jzK4gn4 16 seconds ago

enews

E! News Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez Inspired Fleabag at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards https://t.co/vY1jzK4gn4 14 minutes ago

RENTE_TRENDY

Oz! RT @daniloguevara: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals 'Jenny from the Block' Inspired Fleabag's Hot Priest | https://t.co/2PPQQBqZmS | https://t.… 14 minutes ago

daniloguevara

Danilo Fernandez Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals 'Jenny from the Block' Inspired Fleabag's Hot Priest | https://t.co/2PPQQBqZmS |… https://t.co/uUErYl3fkq 15 minutes ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez Inspired Fleabag https://t.co/rxLRIYwq63 18 minutes ago

thenationalrep

The National Reporter Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez Inspired Fleabag https://t.co/No9Qvoszvl https://t.co/fvr8eVM9db 19 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez's 'Jenny from the...https://t.co/1gMsBioJqi 20 minutes ago

people

People Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez's 'Jenny from the Block' Inspired Fleabag's Hot Priest https://t.co/Qxq65GCiRI 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.