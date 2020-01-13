Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez Inspired 'Fleabag' During Critics' Choice Speech

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Fleabag was a big winner at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards and star/creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed something interesting during a speech! The 34-year-old actress revealed the inspiration for the show’s second season while accepting Best Comedy Series at the event on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Phoebe said that [...] 👓 View full article

