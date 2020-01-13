Jharrel Jerome Wins Best Actor for 'When They See Us' at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Jharrel Jerome is a Critics’ Choice winner! The 22-year-old actor won the award for Best Actor in a Miniseries/Movie for his role in When They See Us at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jharrel Jerome Earlier [...]
It’s not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn’t in his usual spot in the studio. He joins us from out in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice...
"Schitt's Creek" is the most-nominated show at the Critics' Choice Awards, but series star and co-creator Dan Levy tells ET Canada's Keshia Chante he forgot he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor..