Jharrel Jerome Wins Best Actor for 'When They See Us' at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Jharrel Jerome is a Critics’ Choice winner! The 22-year-old actor won the award for Best Actor in a Miniseries/Movie for his role in When They See Us at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jharrel Jerome Earlier [...] 👓 View full article

