Jharrel Jerome Wins Best Actor for 'When They See Us' at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Jharrel Jerome is a Critics’ Choice winner! The 22-year-old actor won the award for Best Actor in a Miniseries/Movie for his role in When They See Us at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jharrel Jerome Earlier [...]
News video: Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards!

Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards! 04:48

 It’s not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn’t in his usual spot in the studio. He joins us from out in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice...

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Wins Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

The movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was the big winner of the night at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards! The film won Best Picture at the awards show on...
Just Jared

Adam Sandler, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Meyers & More Hit Up Critics Choice Awards 2020

Adam Sandler hits the blue carpet with wife Jackie at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The...
Just Jared


fathale

Jharrel Jerome wins best actor in a limited series for #WhenTheySeeUs

