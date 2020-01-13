Annabelle Wallis & Karen Fukuhara Shine at Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Monday, 13 January 2020 () Annabelle Wallis and Karen Fukuhara slay the blue carpet as they arrive at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The 35-year-old The Loudest Voice actress stunned in a silver dress and the 27-year-old The Boys actress showed off some leg in a white dress. [...]
It’s not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn’t in his usual spot in the studio. He joins us from out in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice...