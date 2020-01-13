Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Annabelle Wallis & Karen Fukuhara Shine at Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Annabelle Wallis and Karen Fukuhara slay the blue carpet as they arrive at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The 35-year-old The Loudest Voice actress stunned in a silver dress and the 27-year-old The Boys actress showed off some leg in a white dress. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards!

Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards! 04:47

 It’s not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn’t in his usual spot in the studio. He joins us from out in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lucy Hale At The Critics' Choice Awards [Video]Lucy Hale At The Critics' Choice Awards

A presenter at the Critics' Choice Awards, Lucy Hale says she's her own best - and worst - critic.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:00Published

Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards! [Video]Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards!

It’s not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn’t in his usual spot in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jharrel Jerome Wins Best Actor for 'When They See Us' at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

Jharrel Jerome is a Critics’ Choice winner! The 22-year-old actor won the award for Best Actor in a Miniseries/Movie for his role in When They See Us at the...
Just Jared

Everything you missed (including some backstage gossip) at the Critics' Choice Awards

From a big win for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" to jokes backstage about the plant-based food, here's what went down at the Critics' Choice Awards.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Annabelle Wallis & Karen Fukuhara Shine at Critics' Choice Awards 2020 34 minutes ago

DIYMikes

DIYMike RT @JustJared: Annabelle Wallis, Karen Fukuhara, & more stars step out in style for the #CriticsChoiceAwards! https://t.co/pRt5GRbwDw 57 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Annabelle Wallis, Karen Fukuhara, & more stars step out in style for the #CriticsChoiceAwards! https://t.co/pRt5GRbwDw 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.