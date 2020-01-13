Michelle Williams Wins a Critics' Choice Award, Bradley Whitford Jokes She 'Didn't Care Enough' to Attend Show

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Michelle Williams has added another award to her collection for her work in Fosse/Verdon. The 39-year-old actress won the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Michelle wasn’t at the event, [...] 👓 View full article

