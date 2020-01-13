Global  

Michelle Williams Wins a Critics' Choice Award, Bradley Whitford Jokes She 'Didn't Care Enough' to Attend Show

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Michelle Williams has added another award to her collection for her work in Fosse/Verdon. The 39-year-old actress won the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Michelle wasn’t at the event, [...]
The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Award Honored Eddie Murphy

The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Award Honored Eddie Murphy

 Hollywood stars gathered Sunday night to celebrate the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards. Taye Diggs returned once again to host the program that celebrates the best in television and film. Eddie Murphy received a lifetime achievement award for his nearly 4-decade long career. Kristen Bell, who was...

