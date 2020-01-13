Adam Sandler, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Meyers & More Hit Up Critics Choice Awards 2020
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Adam Sandler hits the blue carpet with wife Jackie at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The Uncut Gems star was up for Best Actor at the award show, however, the award went to Joaquin Phoenix for Joker. Seth Meyers and Taika Waititi also [...]
Hollywood stars gathered Sunday night to celebrate the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards.
Taye Diggs returned once again to host the program that celebrates the best in television and film.
Eddie Murphy received a lifetime achievement award for his nearly 4-decade long career.
Kristen Bell,...
When They See Us is a winner! The Netflix show took home the award for Best Limited Series at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the...