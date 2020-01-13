Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Adam Sandler, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Meyers & More Hit Up Critics Choice Awards 2020

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Adam Sandler hits the blue carpet with wife Jackie at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The Uncut Gems star was up for Best Actor at the award show, however, the award went to Joaquin Phoenix for Joker. Seth Meyers and Taika Waititi also [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Award Honored Eddie Murphy

The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Award Honored Eddie Murphy 00:34

 Hollywood stars gathered Sunday night to celebrate the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards. Taye Diggs returned once again to host the program that celebrates the best in television and film. Eddie Murphy received a lifetime achievement award for his nearly 4-decade long career. Kristen Bell,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jeremy Strong Wins Best Actor At Critics' Choice Awards [Video]Jeremy Strong Wins Best Actor At Critics' Choice Awards

Jeremy Strong reflects on his character Kendall Roy in the hit HBO drama "Succession" after winning Best Actor in a Drama Series at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 04:13Published

The most eye-catching outfits of the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards [Video]The most eye-catching outfits of the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

With so many stars attending the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards: it comes as no surprise that some celebrities stole the show with their bold outfits.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ava DuVernay & Jharrel Jerome Celebrate 'When They See Us' Win at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

When They See Us is a winner! The Netflix show took home the award for Best Limited Series at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineSify

2020 Critics' Choice Awards: Kelly Clarkson, Anne Hathaway, Ted Danson and More to Present

Anne Hathaway, Kelly Clarkson, Seth Meyers, Lupita Nyong'o and John Lithgow are among the presenters that will take the stage at the 2020...
Billboard.com Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.