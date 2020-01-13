Adam Sandler, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Meyers & More Hit Up Critics Choice Awards 2020

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Adam Sandler hits the blue carpet with wife Jackie at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The Uncut Gems star was up for Best Actor at the award show, however, the award went to Joaquin Phoenix for Joker. Seth Meyers and Taika Waititi also [...] 👓 View full article

