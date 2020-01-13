Global  

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez Inspired Fleabag at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

E! Online Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Don't be fooled by the awards that she's got! Phoebe Waller-Bridge just gave one of the most memorable acceptance speeches at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night....
News video: Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards!

Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards! 04:48

 It’s not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn’t in his usual spot in the studio. He joins us from out in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice...

Lucy Hale At The Critics' Choice Awards [Video]Lucy Hale At The Critics' Choice Awards

A presenter at the Critics' Choice Awards, Lucy Hale says she's her own best - and worst - critic.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:00Published

Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards! [Video]Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards!

It’s not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn’t in his usual spot in..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:47Published


Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge & Andrew Scott Win at Critics Choice Awards 2020!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott both won big at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The...
Just Jared Also reported by •Billboard.comE! Online

Golden Globes 2020: Fleabag and Olivia Colman win awards

Britain's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman are among the winners at the Los Angeles ceremony.
BBC News


Tweets about this

fredwilliamcc

Fredwilliam RT @people: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez's 'Jenny from the Block' Inspired Fleabag's Hot Priest https://t.co/Qxq65GCiRI 11 minutes ago

ETCanada

ET Canada #PhoebeWaller-Bridge thanked @JLo during her #CriticsChoice acceptance speech https://t.co/iU5uQS6sJ0 17 minutes ago

WorldHistoryZ

QUEEN SOPHIE 👑 Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez's 'Jenny from the Block' Inspired Fleabag's Hot Priest https://t.co/ZvRd0jJgA6 31 minutes ago

TalkinToU

TalkinToU RT @enews: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez Inspired Fleabag at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards https://t.co/vY1jzK4gn4 32 minutes ago

enews

E! News Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez Inspired Fleabag at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards https://t.co/vY1jzK4gn4 46 minutes ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez Inspired Fleabag https://t.co/rxLRIYwq63 50 minutes ago

thenationalrep

The National Reporter Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez Inspired Fleabag https://t.co/No9Qvoszvl https://t.co/fvr8eVM9db 51 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez's 'Jenny from the...https://t.co/1gMsBioJqi 52 minutes ago

