'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Wins Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was the big winner of the night at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards! The film won Best Picture at the awards show on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Quentin Tarantino accepted the award alongside the film’s young actress Julia Butters and [...]
