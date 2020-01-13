Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to host Golden Globes 2021

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Comedic duo Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will host the Golden Globes 2021. Universal made the announcement at the Television Critics Association's press tour on Saturday. "NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — and we didn't want to wait any longer to share the news... 👓 View full article

