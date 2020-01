Nicole Kidman: My daughters and I have conversations about having the right to say no Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Actor Nicole Kidman says she makes sure to teach her two daughters about the right and need to say 'no'. The actor shares Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, nine, with husband singer Keith Urban.



Kidman, 52, said sexual harassment impacts people differently, and her latest release "Bombshell", aims to educate and encourage... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Kidman shares advice she gives daughters on sexual harassment Los Angeles, Jan 12 (IANS) Actress Nicole Kidman has shared the advice she gives her daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9, about sexual harassment.

Sify 1 day ago





Tweets about this