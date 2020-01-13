Global  

Rebel Wilson flaunts weight loss

Mid-Day Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Rebel Wilson took to Instagram with a photo of herself wearing a red top paired with shades, while her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Fans couldn't help but compliment the 39-year-old actress on her look, after she declared 2020 her "year of health", reports metro.co.uk.

"How did you lose weight? You look...
