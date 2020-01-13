Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to pocket Rs 1.5 crore for 3-hour show?

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Call it the Tim Tim effect or simply the perks of being one of the most powerful couples of Bollywood, but buzz is that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are being paid rather handsomely for an endorsement appearance for a baby care brand. mid-day has learnt that the couple has been signed on as the face of a popular brand of... Call it the Tim Tim effect or simply the perks of being one of the most powerful couples of Bollywood, but buzz is that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are being paid rather handsomely for an endorsement appearance for a baby care brand. mid-day has learnt that the couple has been signed on as the face of a popular brand of 👓 View full article

