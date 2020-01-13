Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to pocket Rs 1.5 crore for 3-hour show?

Mid-Day Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to pocket Rs 1.5 crore for 3-hour show?Call it the Tim Tim effect or simply the perks of being one of the most powerful couples of Bollywood, but buzz is that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are being paid rather handsomely for an endorsement appearance for a baby care brand. mid-day has learnt that the couple has been signed on as the face of a popular brand of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kareena Kapoor REACTS On Taimur Ali Khan's Nanny SHOCKING SALARY [Video]Kareena Kapoor REACTS On Taimur Ali Khan's Nanny SHOCKING SALARY

Kareena Kapoor Khan has reacted to Taimur Ali Khan's Nanny's salary. Watch the video to know what is her reaction.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:25Published

Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ new poster out now [Video]Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ new poster out now

Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F, Tabu and actor Saif Ali Khan starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman" new poster is out now.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saifeena to charge 1.5 Cr for an endorsement?

There is no doubt that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s toddler Taimur Ali Khan is a celebrity in his own right and seems like his popularity has landed his...
IndiaTimes

Here's what Kareena said on how much Taimur's nanny makes

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) A section of the media is always eternally obsessed chasing the private lives of stars, and when it comes to Bollywood one of the major...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Kareena Kapoor Khan returns from London with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Rs 13 lakh Hermes Birkin bag. And she has 5… https://t.co/uTMdbKnpgm 2 minutes ago

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @Bollyhungama: #KareenaKapoorKhan and #SaifAliKhan offered Rs. 1.5 crores for a 3 hour show to promote a baby care brand? https://t.co/Y… 20 minutes ago

BollywoodAdda5

Bollywood Adda Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan offered Rs. 1.5 crores for a 3 hour show to promote a baby care brand? https://t.co/nPFGcV1ofY 23 minutes ago

KHANFARHAN24101

FARHAN Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan offered Rs. 1.5 crores for a 3 hour show to promote a baby care brand? https://t.co/b9sQctDeP3 26 minutes ago

Bollyhungama

Bollywood Hungama #KareenaKapoorKhan and #SaifAliKhan offered Rs. 1.5 crores for a 3 hour show to promote a baby care brand? https://t.co/YrRbUcW1RW 31 minutes ago

PatelPr30212740

Patel Priyank Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan offered Rs. 1.5 crores for a 3 hour show to promote a baby care brand? https://t.co/X9r097yqz5 1 hour ago

HDpopcorns

HDpopcorn Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan offered Rs. 1.5 crores for a 3 hour show to promote a baby care brand?… https://t.co/Au5LrRqy3I 1 hour ago

HDpopcorns

HDpopcorn Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan offered Rs. 1.5 crores for a 3 hour show to promote a baby care brand?… https://t.co/M81fgT2Rqu 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.