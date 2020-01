Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

John Abraham's love for bikes is well-known. The actor seems to have met his match in his Pagalpanti co-star Arshad Warsi, who is an avid bike enthusiast and a proud owner of a Ducati and an Indian Scout. While the two would have endless chats about their shared passion during the filming of the comedy, it seems to have... John Abraham's love for bikes is well-known. The actor seems to have met his match in his Pagalpanti co-star Arshad Warsi, who is an avid bike enthusiast and a proud owner of a Ducati and an Indian Scout. While the two would have endless chats about their shared passion during the filming of the comedy, it seems to have 👓 View full article