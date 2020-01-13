Global  

Felicity Huffman Shares a Laugh with Fellow Volunteers During Community Service in L.A.

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Felicity Huffman is all smiles while going for a walk with fellow volunteers at The Teen Project on Sunday afternoon (January 12) in Los Angeles. The 57-year-old actress kept things sporty in a black jacket, leggings, and sneakers as she spent the afternoon working on her community service hours. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics [...]
