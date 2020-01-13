Global  

Queen and Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, k.d. lang Confirmed For Fire Fight Australia Concert

Billboard.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Queen and Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, k.d. lang, Olivia Newton-John and John Farnham will fire-up Sydney’s ANZ Stadium next month for a massive...
News video: Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims

 Queen guitarist Brian May is considering an offer to perform at a Live Aid-style benefit concert for the victims of the Australian bushfires.

Queen + Adam Lambert tipped to play Australia bushfires benefit concert Amidst the devastating fires across the country, a fundraising show has been announced at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on February..

Brian May has revealed that Queen has been asked to play a Live Aid-style benefit concert in aid of the victims of the deadly Australian wildfires. So far at least 25 people have been killed, 2,000..

Adam Lambert, Queen & More to Perform at Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert

Adam Lambert and Queen are among the acts who will perform at Fire Fight Australia to raise money for national bushfire relief. The concert,...
