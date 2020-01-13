Global  

Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan arrested

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
New York, Jan 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan, is facing a felony charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI).
News video: Prosecutors want Dina Lohan sentenced to six months for DWI

Prosecutors want Dina Lohan sentenced to six months for DWI 00:46

 New York prosecutors are seeking a six month jail term for Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan following her weekend arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Dina Lohan Charged With DWI [Video]Dina Lohan Charged With DWI

The mother of actress Lindsay Lohan is facing drunk-driving charges after a car accident on Long Island. TV 10/55's Jessica Moore reports

Lindsay Lohan moving back to America [Video]Lindsay Lohan moving back to America

Lindsay Lohan is apparently planning to return to her native U.S. in 2020.

Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina arrested

It was followed by an arrest on January 11, 2020, reports aceshowbiz.com. Dina, 57, was behind the wheel of her 2016 Mercedes when she reportedly crashed into...
Mid-Day

Lohan's mother Dina can get 6 months in jail

New York, Jan 16 (IANS) Prosecutors here are seeking a six month jail term for actress Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan following her weekend arrest for driving...
Sify

LindsayLohan365

Lindsay Lohan Dina Lindsay Lohan's mother may receive 6 months in prison for driving during intoxication - The Media Hq https://t.co/9SsrEKvLc1 3 days ago

NewsTodayAround

NewsToday Prosecutors here are seeking a six month jail term for actress Lindsay Lohan’s mother Dina Lohan following her week… https://t.co/zturisHarX 3 days ago

bollywoodMeraki

Bollywood News 🎬 #Bollywood Lindsay Lohan’s Mother Dina Can Get A 6-Month Jail For Driving While Intoxicated https://t.co/0LpI8Z1bsK #News #Cinema 3 days ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Lindsay Lohan’s Mother Dina Can Get A 6-Month Jail For Driving While Intoxicated #Koimoi https://t.co/s5GPEoTGn3 3 days ago

Newsday

Newsday A Nassau judge agreed to adjourn the driving while intoxicated case against Dina Lohan until next month so her atto… https://t.co/rOFgXljRAq 3 days ago

latestly

LatestLY #LindsayLohan’s Mother #DinaLohan Can Face 6 Months Imprisonment After Getting Arrested on DWI https://t.co/x3ST9S7Svw 3 days ago

Punjabupdate

Punjab Update Lindsay Lohan's mother #Dina can get 6 months in #Jail #6Months #LindsayLohan #LohansMother #CinemaShowbiz #Crime… https://t.co/glaBEqkRW7 3 days ago

abc7newsbayarea

ABC7 News Mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, Dina Lohan appeared in court Wednesday after an alleged drunken crash with another… https://t.co/F2IYqbshlv 3 days ago

