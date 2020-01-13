Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan arrested

Lindsay Lohan Dina Lindsay Lohan's mother may receive 6 months in prison for driving during intoxication - The Media Hq https://t.co/9SsrEKvLc1 3 days ago NewsToday Prosecutors here are seeking a six month jail term for actress Lindsay Lohan’s mother Dina Lohan following her week… https://t.co/zturisHarX 3 days ago Bollywood News 🎬 #Bollywood Lindsay Lohan’s Mother Dina Can Get A 6-Month Jail For Driving While Intoxicated https://t.co/0LpI8Z1bsK #News #Cinema 3 days ago Koimoi.com Lindsay Lohan’s Mother Dina Can Get A 6-Month Jail For Driving While Intoxicated #Koimoi https://t.co/s5GPEoTGn3 3 days ago Newsday A Nassau judge agreed to adjourn the driving while intoxicated case against Dina Lohan until next month so her atto… https://t.co/rOFgXljRAq 3 days ago LatestLY #LindsayLohan’s Mother #DinaLohan Can Face 6 Months Imprisonment After Getting Arrested on DWI https://t.co/x3ST9S7Svw 3 days ago Punjab Update Lindsay Lohan's mother #Dina can get 6 months in #Jail #6Months #LindsayLohan #LohansMother #CinemaShowbiz #Crime… https://t.co/glaBEqkRW7 3 days ago ABC7 News Mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, Dina Lohan appeared in court Wednesday after an alleged drunken crash with another… https://t.co/F2IYqbshlv 3 days ago