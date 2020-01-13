Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

EXO's Member Chen Shocks Fans With Marriage Announcement, Is Expecting Baby With Fiancee

AceShowbiz Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The South Korean singer's agency SM Entertainment reveals in a statement that 'the bride is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with only their families in attendance.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz EXO's Member Chen Shocks Fans With Marriage Announcement, Is Expecting Baby With Fiancee https://t.co/6EOl6Z2LYG https://t.co/GYqRRUXlXi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.