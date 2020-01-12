Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brenda Blethyn's Vera: More than a scruffy mac and hat

BBC News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The star of the popular detective series on how she has learned to love her dogged, scruffy sleuth.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BonDejeuner_FM

Bon Déjeuner! Radio RT @ThCaribbeanpost: Brenda Blethyn’s Vera: More than a scruffy mac and hat https://t.co/GYt968qqSh https://t.co/nVuQbnSxxt 42 minutes ago

Tude2015

Claudia Fernandes BBC News - Brenda Blethyn's Vera: More than a scruffy mac and hat https://t.co/UYbyXFnE4S @BrendaBlethyn 45 minutes ago

Tude2015

Claudia Fernandes BBC News - Brenda Blethyn's Vera: More than a scruffy mac and hat https://t.co/UYbyXFnE4S 50 minutes ago

MarcHookerBooks

David Scott Brenda Blethyn's Vera: More than a scruffy mac and hat https://t.co/3qBG7iZusD 2 hours ago

alfiejoey

alfie joey RT @BBCNEandCumbria: Brenda Blethyn's Geordie Vera: More than a scruffy mac and hat https://t.co/3yz9lqWZpZ 6 hours ago

Bluebird0309

CllrJillHoulbrook Brenda Blethyn's Vera: More than a scruffy mac and hat. #Vera #Pet is Sunday evening https://t.co/63GKGchkkL 9 hours ago

PatsyFo71339005

Patsy Fowler RT @CairnToby: Great article about Vera @BrendaBlethyn @NormanTheCairn @jennystape 🧥🤗🥰🐾🐶 BBC News - Brenda Blethyn's Vera: More than a scru… 9 hours ago

natalienewham

Nat Newham BBC News - Brenda Blethyn's Vera: More than a scruffy mac and hat https://t.co/0nVEJ7ZlaN 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.