Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Shraddha hilariously trolls Varun's 'Mr. Lele' first look

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has hilariously taken a dig at her "Street Dancer 3D" co-star Varun Dhawan's first look from his just announced film "Mr. Lele".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Varun Dhawan's first look for Shashank Khaitan-Karan Johar's 'Mr Lele' is hilarious and sexy at the same time

Varun Dhawan has gone almost naked for the first look poster of Shashank Khaitan-Karan Johar's next Mr Lele
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood Life

'Mr. Lele': Varun Dhawan's first look out now

Varun Dhawan might be busy promoting his upcoming dance flick 'Street Dancer 3D' but as promised by Karan Johar, the ace filmmaker has shared the first look of...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV Shraddha Hilariously Trolls Varun’s ‘Mr. Lele’ First Look #Kalingatv #MrLele #ShraddhaKapoor #VarunDhawan https://t.co/C1nwpwPbEl 5 minutes ago

MumbaiPressNews

Mumbai Press New post: Actress Shraddha Kapoor hilariously trolls Varun’s ‘Mr. Lele’ first look https://t.co/CZNOWXlyQd 10 minutes ago

Bollywood_Pub

Bollywood Pub #VarunDhawan #ShraddhaKapoor Shraddha hilariously trolls Varun's #MrLele first look https://t.co/d4YHkJTgaN https://t.co/gyC0xCAxHm 29 minutes ago

AbsoluteIndNews

Absolute India Shraddha hilariously trolls Varun’s ‘Mr. Lele’ first look – Latest English News | Absolute India News… https://t.co/5OERxh0wXo 31 minutes ago

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas Shraddha hilariously trolls Varun's 'Mr. Lele' first look https://t.co/sMJCFsvmSg 34 minutes ago

doctr_pro

Doctr Shraddha Kapoor Trolls Varun Dhawan for Mr Lele First Look: Looks Like You've Stolen My Dad's 'Kaccha' - News18 https://t.co/Wmr0G0fK3n 1 hour ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Shraddha trolls Varun in the most epic way ever! https://t.co/ncaLlVRZTn 2 hours ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Shraddha Kapoor Hilariously Trolls Varun Dhawan for Mr Lele First Look https://t.co/0OZtjlxNQG https://t.co/LThbNSIX95 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.