Happy Lohri: B-town celebs wish for peace, prosperity

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Madhur Bhandarkar and Poonam Dhillon, among many others, have wished everyone a year full of "peace", "happiness" and "prosperity" on the occasion of Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated on January 13 every year with a lot of excitement in north India.
