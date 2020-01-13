Happy Lohri: B-town celebs wish for peace, prosperity Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Madhur Bhandarkar and Poonam Dhillon, among many others, have wished everyone a year full of "peace", "happiness" and "prosperity" on the occasion of Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated on January 13 every year with a lot of excitement in north India. 👓 View full article

